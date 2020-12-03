Mike Preston’s report card: Position-by-position grades for Ravens’ 19-14 loss to Steelers | COMMENTARY

Backup Robert Griffin III played as expected: like a quarterback who hasn’t started a game on the road since 2016, and one who doesn’t take a lot of snaps during practice. He made two early mistakes that proved costly, throwing an interception that was returned for a touchdown and fumbling a handoff to running back Gus Edwards. He was a threat as a runner, particularly on runs up the middle, but couldn’t deliver the ball downfield. Sound familiar? Third-stringer Trace McSorley performed well under duress and came up with a big 70-yard touchdown pass late in the game that gave the Ravens a chance to win. He replaced Griffin, who went out with what is believed to be a hamstring injury. Grade: D