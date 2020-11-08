Mike Preston’s report card: Position-by-position grades for Ravens’ 24-10 win over the Colts | COMMENTARY

Lamar Jackson, like the rest of the offense, struggled in the first half, but he took over the game in the second. The Ravens increased the tempo and Jackson got the offense in and out of the huddle and to the line of scrimmage quickly. He was a threat as a runner inside and outside in the second half, and he also became more effective as a passer, completing 12 straight attempts to end the game. This was one of the few games this season in which Jackson took over and served as a dual-threat. He passed for 170 yards and rushed for a team-high 58 yards and a touchdown. Grade: B