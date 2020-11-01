Mike Preston’s report card: Position-by-position grades for Ravens' 28-24 loss to Steelers | COMMENTARY

Because of the constant pressure up front, it was hard for the Ravens to get their receivers involved in the passing game. They also had to add extra blockers to protect Jackson, which forced them to send out only two or three receivers at a time. The Ravens need to find a role for Willie Snead IV, who had five receptions for 106 yards. He’s a tough guy they need to keep on the field. Marquise Brown had a touchdown catch but was targeted just twice and wasn’t much of a factor. Tight end Mark Andrews had three catches for 32 yards and Miles Boykin had a 6-yard touchdown reception and a good day blocking. Jackson also missed a couple of open receivers. Grade: C+