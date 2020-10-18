Mike Preston’s report card: Position-by-position grades for Ravens' 30-28 win over Eagles | COMMENTARY

Here’s how the Ravens graded out at each position after a 30-28 win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field.
Quarterback
Lamar Jackson continues to struggle throwing the ball and has been off-target quite a lot. He’s not just missing throws, but is out of sync with his receivers. The Ravens need to work on his mechanics because Jackson is back to throwing sidearm and not stepping into his throws. He continues to make big plays with this legs, but there are times when he needs to throw the ball away instead of giving up field position or knocking the Ravens out of field-goal range with a sack. Jackson rushed nine times for 108 yards, including a 37-yard touchdown run. Grade: C
Offensive line
This group isn’t just inconsistent from game to game, but quarter to quarter. Before the season started, the Ravens had one of the best tackle combinations in the league in Ronnie Stanley on the left side and Orlando Brown Jr. on the right, but they have only been average in 2020. Stanley might have had more penalties than any player in the game. Right guard Tyre Phillips struggled in pass protection, giving up too much ground, and center Matt Skura had trouble in the running game. The Ravens’ pass protection was subpar for most of the game and way below what is necessary to advance in the playoffs. Grade: C
Running backs
It’s hard to get a good feel for this group because the offensive line didn’t play well. Starter Mark Ingram II suffered an ankle injury early in the game and didn’t play in the second half. However, the Ravens used his backups well. Gus Edwards gained tough yards in between the tackles and rookie J.K. Dobbins had success off tackle on runs to the outside while also catching two passes out of the backfield. Even with a healthy Ingram, the Ravens weren’t going to get the running game in gear because there weren’t a lot of holes. The running backs only combined for 74 rushing yards. Grade: C
Receivers
Jackson got some receivers involved in the offense early, including Miles Boykin and Willie Snead IV. The Ravens also gave rookie Devin Duvernay three handoffs and got him the ball on quick screens and slants. Tight end Mark Andrews and receiver Marquise Brown remained Jackson’s favorite targets. Brown had four catches for 54 yards on six targets and Andrews finished with two catches for 21 yards on four targets. Grade: B-
Defensive line
The Eagles were without several starters on the defensive line and they paid for it. Well, at least quarterback Carson Wentz did. Defensive end Calais Campbell had his best game in a Ravens uniform, registering three sacks. The Ravens also got strong games from linemen Justin Madubuike and Justin Ellis, who were filling in for starters Derek Wolfe and Brandon Williams. Ellis got a lot of penetration, especially in the first half. Madubuike started the season off slowly because of an injury but the rookie has shown potential. Defensive end Jihad Ward had one sack and one quarterback hit. Grade: A
Linebackers
The Ravens took turns beating up on Wentz. Who didn’t pressure the quarterback? The Ravens had 16 hits on Wentz, 10 of which came from linebackers. Even when they didn’t hit him, outside linebackers Tyus Bowser, Matthew Judon and Pernell McPhee forced Wentz to move in the pocket. Inside linebackers Patrick Queen and L.J. Fort covered well and got a lot of pressure on Wentz as well. Fort led all linebackers with six tackles and combined with Judon for the game-saving tackle on the Eagles' late 2-point attempt. Grade: A
Secondary
The Ravens shut down the Eagles' passing game for nearly three quarters and took tight end Zach Ertz out of the game early. Cornerback Marlon Humphrey payed tight coverage on Ertz for most of the first half, even though Ertz finished with four catches for 33 yards. Philadelphia was without injured starting receivers DeSean Jackson and Alshon Jeffery, and their backups couldn’t match up with Humphrey and fellow cornerbacks Marcus Peters and Jimmy Smith. Peters, though, lost his focus late, which helped Philadelphia get back in the game. Safeties DeShon Elliott and Chuck Clark played well, but the Ravens had some lapses in coverage. It’s a good thing they weren’t playing Kansas City. Grade: B
Special teams
Justin Tucker converted on field-goal attempts of 46, 55 and 46 yards and punter Sam Koch hit a couple of bombs that made you wonder if the balls were inflated with helium. The prediction here is that Duvernay will return another kickoff for a touchdown before the season is over. He has that type of energy and runs through gaps with explosiveness. The coverage teams were as good as they have been all year, but the Ravens need to squeeze more out of their punt return game. Grade: A
Coaching
The Ravens played a strong first half but folded early in the second. They lost their focus, but this game can serve as learning tool for the remainder of the season. Defensively, the Ravens gave several looks in the first half that confused Philadelphia, which was rattled offensively for most of the game. Offensively, the Ravens didn’t get in sync again, and the lack of consistency is becoming a concern. The Ravens committed 12 penalties for 132 yards. Grade: C