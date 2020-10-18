Mike Preston’s report card: Position-by-position grades for Ravens' 30-28 win over Eagles | COMMENTARY

This group isn’t just inconsistent from game to game, but quarter to quarter. Before the season started, the Ravens had one of the best tackle combinations in the league in Ronnie Stanley on the left side and Orlando Brown Jr. on the right, but they have only been average in 2020. Stanley might have had more penalties than any player in the game. Right guard Tyre Phillips struggled in pass protection, giving up too much ground, and center Matt Skura had trouble in the running game. The Ravens’ pass protection was subpar for most of the game and way below what is necessary to advance in the playoffs. Grade: C