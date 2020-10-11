Mike Preston’s report card: Position-by-position grades for Ravens’ 27-3 win over Bengals | COMMENTARY

Lamar Jackson didn’t practice most of the week and it showed. At times Sunday, he appeared to regress from the progress he made last season. He had trouble connecting with his receivers on intermediate and long passes, held onto the ball way too long and threw a bunch of passes across his body in the middle of the field, several of which should have been intercepted. He needs to stop dropping his elbow when throwing. This might have been his worst game as a Raven. Grade: D