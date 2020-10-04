Mike Preston’s report card: Position-by-position grades for Ravens' 31-17 win over Washington

Outside linebacker Matthew Judon had his first two sacks of the season. It was predictable he would have a big day against Washington, but maybe it’s the start of something bigger. Judon also hit quarterback Dwayne Haskins Jr. five times, and his fellow outside linebackers added two more hits. Inside linebacker Patrick Queen showed why the Ravens selected him in the first round in April because he made 12 tackles and was all over the field. However, his pass coverage has become a liability at this point in the season. Grade: B