Mike Preston’s report card: Position-by-position grades for Ravens' 33-16 win over Texans | COMMENTARY

Lamar Jackson performed well under duress, but this wasn’t one of his most dominant efforts. There were times he was too excited to run, and he became more of a threat as a running back than a quarterback in the first half. Overall, though, he was effective, especially throwing the ball over the middle. Jackson completed a high percentage of his passes through the first three quarters despite being constantly harassed by Houston’s pass rush. There were times when he made something out of nothing. He keeps constant pressure on a defense. Grade: A