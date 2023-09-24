Mike Preston’s report card: Position-by-position grades for Ravens’ 22-19 OT loss to Colts | COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Here’s how the Ravens (2-1) graded out at each position after a 22-19 overtime loss to the Indianapolis Colts (2-1) in Sunday’s Week 3 game at M&T Bank Stadium:

Quarterback

Lamar Jackson had touchdown runs of 8 and 10 yards but he fumbled twice and nearly had another turnover when center Sam Mustipher, for whatever reason, decided to snap the ball early. Jackson completed 22 of 31 passes for 202 yards and rushed 14 times for 101 yards, but he threw behind receivers in the fourth quarter. Jackson needs to become more consistent if he is ever going to become truly great. It was a below-average performance Sunday, especially compared with last week’s win in Cincinnati. Great quarterbacks win games in the fourth quarter. Grade: D

Running backs

Gus Edwards was dominant in the third quarter as both a runner and a receiver. He finished with 51 yards on 11 carries but exited in the fourth to be evaluated for a concussion and had no speedy back to complement him. Melvin Gordon III had 10 carries for 32 yards but wasn’t a serious factor in the game. Kenyan Drake had the big turnover, fumbling after a 24-yard reception in the first quarter with the Ravens poised to add to their 7-0 lead. Grade: D

Offensive line

The Ravens had trouble with Indianpolis’ speed, especially on the outside, as the Colts had four sacks and repeatedly pressured Jackson. The Ravens were better up front in the second half, especially with Mustipher finding Colts middle linebacker Zaire Franklin. However, this unit was too stagnant in the middle with guards John Simpson and Kevin Zeitler. In the fourth quarter, the Colts’ pass rush seemed to wear down the Ravens. Grade: C-

Receivers

It was surprising that Jackson didn’t get this group more involved, especially going after cornerbacks Darrell Baker Jr. and Dallis Flowers, who haven’t played well this season. But it was all part of the team’s disappointing offensive performance. Rookie Zay Flowers had eight catches for 48 yards, but his longest reception was 8 yards. Nelson Agholor and tight end Mark Andrews each had four catches but the Ravens had no downhill threats. The style was similar to the way they played in the season opener against Houson, with a lot of short to intermediate passes. Jackson, though, threw behind receivers a lot in the fourth quarter and tight end Isaiah Likely dropped a pass that would have given the Ravens a key first down in overtime. Grade: C

Defensive line

The Ravens allowed 82 rushing yards against an offensive line missing two starters. This unit played well enough to win, but should have been dominant. There were times when Colts running back Zack Moss (30 carries for 122 yards) simply ran through tackles. End Justin Madubuike (four tackles) had a dominant third quarter and appeared as if he was about to take control of the game, but that didn’t happen. The Ravens also got a decent effort from tackle Michael Pierce, who had five tackles and plugged the middle. Reserve end Brent Urban had two tackles and one quarterback hit. Grade: C+

Linebackers

Middle linebacker Roquan Smith had a team-leading 12 tackles as well as a half sack and one quarterback hit. Weak-side linebacker Patrick Queen also had 12 tackles, including seven solo. He got beat on a 17-yard touchdown pass by Moss in the second quarter, but quarterback Gardner Minshew II showed great touch on the pass. Outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney had a half sack but forced Minshew to move in the pocket several times. Grade: B

Secondary

Kyle Hamilton had the kind of game safeties dream about. He finished with three sacks, all in the first half, and a forced fumble as Minshew had trouble locating him at the line of scrimmage. The Ravens played it safe most of the game because they knew Minshew couldn’t beat them down the field with the long ball, but the Colts had success throwing behind the linebackers and in front of the safeties. Safeties Geno Stone and Daryl Worley each finished with seven tackles. The Colts showed no fear attacking the Ravens’ cornerbacks late in the fourth quarter and into overtime. Grade: C

Special teams

It was just one of those games in which Ravens kicker Justin Tucker was outdueled by Matt Gay, who hit four field goals of 50-plus yards. Tucker hit a 50-yarder, but his 61-yard attempt fell short with six seconds left in regulation. The Ravens got a big lift from Devin Duvernay’s 31-yard punt return to the Indianapolis 48-yard line in overtime, but they couldn’t turn the field position into points. Duvernay also had a 20-yard kickoff return, but the Ravens gave up a 32-yard punt return to Isaiah McKenzie. Grade: C

Coaching

Coach John Harbaugh said the fair catch made by Flowers on a kickoff following a safety with 2:03 remaining in the fourth quarter was a mistake on the clock operator and the coaching staff tried to change the decision, but it was too late. Regardless, the Ravens lost two of four fumbles and the offense was out of sync. The defense played well enough to win, but the Ravens couldn’t seal it on that side of the ball either. The Ravens weren’t prepared to play and they gave the game away. It was a pitiful performance against a bad team. Grade: D