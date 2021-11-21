Mike Preston’s report card: Position-by-position grades for Ravens’ 16-13 win over Bears | COMMENTARY

There are times when the Ravens win despite the coaching. When Huntley threw his interception in the fourth quarter, the Ravens should have just run the ball and sent Tucker out for a field goal. With five seconds left in the first half and no timeouts, they attempted a pass across the middle to Andrews short of the end zone that would have led to the clock running out if he caught it and was tackled. It was a poor decision, and not the only one. Why would the Ravens leave a young cornerback like Westry out on an island one-on-one with no safety support on fourth-and-11? It led to a 49-yard touchdown pass to Marquise Goodwin with 1:41 left that nearly cost the Ravens the game. Decision-making has been poor in the past couple of games, and fortunately, the players have bailed the coaching staff out. Grade: D