Mike Preston’s midseason report card: Position-by-position grades for Ravens’ 6-3 start | COMMENTARY

The Ravens have been solid despite injuries to starting end Derek Wolfe (back/hip), who has yet to play in a game, and nose tackle Brandon Williams, who has missed the past two games because of shoulder problems. Williams’ career has been on a downward spiral the past two seasons and Wolfe is likely out for the season. Those two have been extremely disappointing. End Calais Campbell has been outstanding. Besides being one of the voices on defense, Campbell has 33 tackles despite drawing constant double teams. In short-yardage situations, he has been tough to move off the ball. The question is how long can he hold up at age 35? Both Justin Madubuike (16 tackles) and Justin Ellis (12 tackles) have filled in for Williams and Wolfe. Madubuike has been able to cause disruptions and record three tackles for loss because of his quickness off the ball but might be too undersized to play that position full time. Ellis basically just fills space. The Ravens aren’t getting much of a pass rush with this group, and that’s been a problem for years. Regardless, the Ravens are allowing only 88.2 rushing yards per game. Grade: C+