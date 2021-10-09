Mike Preston’s report card: Position-by-position grades for Ravens through the first quarter of 2021 season | COMMENTARY

Cornerback Anthony Averett has played well filling in for Peters. He is fourth on the team with 16 tackles and has batted away four passes, a sign that the team can’t be picked on. Fellow cornerback Marlon Humphrey has 20 tackles but hasn’t played as well as he did last season, and there are times when he appears to be trying to do too much. Clark, as usual, has been steady, especially in run support, as he’s second on the team with 23 tackles. Opposing teams have to account for him when he is near the line of scrimmage. Safety DeShon Elliott is one of the hardest hitters on the team but has struggled with several injuries. Rookie Brandon Stephens has tried hard to fill in for Elliott, but his inexperience shows. Meanwhile, veteran Jimmy Smith has done a good job tracking tight ends the last two games in nickel and dime packages. Grade: B