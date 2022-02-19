Mike Preston: No. 2 Virginia men’s lacrosse flexes its muscles in 18-9 victory over Towson | COMMENTARY

Towson men’s lacrosse hosted No. 2 Virginia on Saturday, and it went as expected. It was almost as predictable as professional wrestling.
The smaller Division I schools like Towson, UMBC and Delaware can compete with the traditional powers for about a half, but then they wear down because the bigger universities like Virginia, Maryland and Syracuse have too much talent and, most importantly, too much depth.
The Tigers (1-1) hung around into the second half Saturday before Virginia (3-0) scored five straight goals in the closing seven minutes of the third quarter to build a seven-goal lead and cruise to an 18-9 victory.
Until then, Towson had played well. Goalie Shane Brennan, who finished with 14 saves, was outstanding going into that fateful third-quarter stretch. The Tigers’ top defenseman, senior Koby Smith, also did a fine job holding Virginia’s star attackman Connor Shellenberger to one goal before the Cavaliers’ rally.
And then it was over.
“They can definitely showcase more depth, more people and more talent,” said Towson coach Shawn Nadelen, whose team was playing its third game in nine days. “They do a terrific job; the style that they play. They just swarm you and don’t let your really breathe. They don’t settle back, they are aggressive, get on your hands and make exchanges difficult for you. When you pick up ground balls, they have two or three guys on you. Guys are open, it’s just hard for you to get them the ball.”
Virginia’s depth and talent was overwhelming. The Cavaliers must have played three or four offensive midfield combinations Saturday. They were without senior Matt Moore (lower body injury), another standout attackman who combines with Shellenberger to give Virginia the best 1-2 scoring tandems in the country.
His replacement was junior Xander Dickson, who played in all 18 games last season and finished with 20 points. Virginia is so deep that it has former high school attackmen volunteering to play midfield this season just to get on the field. With Smith holding down Shellenberger and Moore sidelined, the Cavaliers turned to midfielders Jack Simmons (four goals) and Griffin Schutz (two goals). Attackman Payton Cormier also had four goals for the Cavaliers.
“Did we see if we can play well without Matt Moore? At times, yes, but we certainly missed him sometimes in the first half. It was a little bit of a learning curve,” Virginia coach Lars Tiffany said. “Towson presented us with a tough challenge early in the game, but Jack stepped up for us. Griffin stepped up. He left some out there and missed the cage a couple of times, but we needed the guys to play well with Matt out and Connor being defended by an elite player.”
But it was Virginia’s relentless defense and ride that carried the day. Towson committed 21 turnovers compared with just 11 for Virginia. Some were forced because of the Cavaliers’ aggressive ride, but there were other times when Towson was careless handling the ball.
The Cavaliers outshot the Tigers, 55-32, and dominated in groundballs, 48-31. Towson held its own on faceoffs, winning 13 of 30, but those turnovers kept giving Virginia possession. And those shots kept pouring in, especially in the second half when the Tigers were outscored 11-3.
It wasn’t all pretty for Virginia. In three games, the Cavaliers have been outscored 9-3 in the first quarter after trailing 4-1 after the opening frame Saturday.
“It’s in our heads and I told our guys we better think about it,” Tiffany said. “But you also have to give Towson credit. There wasn’t a lot we could do about three of those goals, and they got talent. They were tough and aggressive, and you expected that because that’s how Shawn was as a player. But I’ve learned we’re better when we’re more tenacious and aggressive on defense instead of packing it in. We still know how to ride, just have to figure out what’s up with the slow starts.”
Nadelen saw his own problems to clean up.
“During the course of the game we gave them too many possessions, and as good of a team as they are and shooting-wise, they were going to get some by him,” Nadelen said of Brennan. “He did a nice job to keep us in the game in the first half; just wished we could have supported him more with more possessions. We have the tools and we’ve got guys who can play at a higher level. We just have to continue to sharpen it up.”
RICHMOND@TOWSON
Saturday, noon
Stream: Flosports.tv