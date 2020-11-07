Mike Preston: Ravens' stability upholds Baltimore’s winning football tradition | COMMENTARY

Former and late Ravens owner Art Modell was castigated for moving his team from Cleveland to Baltimore, but it served as a starting point for the modern stadiums that were to come. In Baltimore, Memorial Stadium was a cherished monument but obsolete and rundown when the Ravens started playing there. In 1998, the Ravens began play in 70,000-seat M&T Bank Stadium, which despite being more than 20 years old, is still one of the finest facilities in the country. The team also moved into a 32-acre training facility in Owings Mills in 2004.