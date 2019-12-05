Linebackers: Outside linebacker Matthew Judon, who leads the team in sacks with seven and is fifth on the team in tackles with 39, can dominate games and the Ravens need him to do that coming down the home stretch. He is the only consistent pass rusher on the roster. Rookie end/OLB Jaylon Ferguson has shown promise at times but lacks discipline to hold the edge and needs to add more pass rushing moves to his repertoire. Third-year outside linebacker Tyus Bowser has played well at times but the Ravens need him to take another step in the final four games. Patrick Onwuasor and Josh Bynes are solid inside but not exceptional. Teams might try to muscle up on the Ravens in the final four games because the Ravens, with the exception of their defensive tackles, don’t have anyone else special on run defense in their base unit. Grade: C+