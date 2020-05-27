Clock is ticking for Ravens’ 2019 draft class to show it can help lead team to the top | COMMENTARY

He is big and has good explosion but is stuck behind Campbell, Derek Wolfe and Brandon Williams on the depth chart. The Ravens also drafted a pair of interior linemen in April, taking Texas A&M’s Justin Madubuike in the third round and Texas Tech’s Broderick Washington Jr. in the fifth. The only player from the 2019 class that might get less playing time than Mack or Ingram is quarterback Trace McSorley, who was taken in the sixth round out of Penn State and has to back up Jackson and Robert Griffin III.