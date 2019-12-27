There have been rumors about this being the last season for Mike Tomlin as Pittsburgh’s head coach because the Steelers are on the verge of not making it to the playoffs for the second straight year. Tomlin has been with the Steelers since 2007 and has never had a losing season. Despite an average showing in 2019, Tomlin should be the coach of the year playing without a star player at the quarterback, running back and wide receiver positions. It’s hard to win in the NFL, even harder without a top skilled player on offense. If the Steelers win Sunday and end up getting into the playoffs, it will be a major achievement. They just can’t get embarrassed Sunday by the Ravens, who are playing without three major starters on offense and two on defense. If that happens, it will show just how far Pittsburgh has dropped behind the Ravens during the past two seasons.