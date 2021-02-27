Mike Preston: Social media has changed the narrative for NFL players, and it is not good | COMMENTARY

The NFL, including the Ravens, has tried to squelch some of the negative fallout from social media. Head coaches or assistants follow players’ Twitter accounts because their words can have devastating and long-term consequences. However, there has been little impact from the monitoring by coaches. It’s gotten too big. Agents probably have gotten involved, which is why quarterbacks such as Houston’s Deshaun Watson and Seattle’s Russell Wilson have tweeted about their unhappiness in an effort to sway public opinion, or in the case of Watson, force a possible trade.