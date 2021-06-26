Mike Preston: Ravens need to be on the same page with vaccines, for their own good | COMMENTARY

“I feel we do a great job here of taking the vaccine and staying away from COVID-19, following the right preparation for that and staying away from the outside — the people that are attracting it — and we’ve just got to keep it going,” Jackson said recently, though he declined to say whether he has been vaccinated. “I haven’t been hearing about any breakouts, like last year — the previous year before this one — with all the stuff that was going on, people catching it left and right. I haven’t been hearing about it, so I feel like this year, it’s been doing great. Everyone has been doing a great job at it — just keep going.”