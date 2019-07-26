Ravens fans optimistic for team’s new era as hope springs eternal on opening day of training camp

There is nothing like the first day of training camp as the smell of grass, dirt and sweat permeates the air. Opening day is when players finally come together after all the offseason meetings, weight-lifting sessions and film studies.
Teams compile a list of goals, friendships are renewed and fans are optimistic, regardless of reality.
On Thursday, fans packed into the Ravens’ training facility in Owings Mills and it was apparent they have brought into the team’s theme of beginning a new era, led by several new players and second-year quarterback Lamar Jackson. With owner Steve Bisciotti in attendance, fans were confident about this team, even though the Ravens could be considered rebuilding.
Christopher James, who works in the delivery department at Apple Ford in Columbia, celebrated his 43rd birthday watching practice Thursday. There was no other place he wanted to be.
“My birthday just fell at the right time and I wanted to see how my boy [Lamar] was doing, as well as these new receivers and of course the offensive line,” James said. “I know the defense is going to be tight, but I wanted to see some of these new acquisitions. Lamar showed that he was a playmaker last year and had field smarts. I was a Joe Flacco fan, but he fell off a little bit last season.
“I definitely think we can win the [AFC North] division again, but no doubt this is definitely a new era because we have young talent that is on the rise. The NFL is all about young talent."
The success of the Ravens’ season depends on whether some of those young players can play up to their potential, and no player will be scrutinized more than Jackson, the former first-round draft pick and 2016 Heisman Trophy winner.
Last year, Jackson rushed for 695 yards on 147 carries, but that’s when the Ravens had a run-first, pass-second mentality. The Ravens still have the same philosophy but want to become better in the passing game.
Fans came Thursday to see what the Ravens were implementing offensively, with most of the attention on Jackson. He was inconsistent like he was throughout most of the second half last season, but it was only the first day.
It’s too early to be so concerned.
“I enjoyed the practice, thought the Ravens put on a great show,” said Bryan Wachs, 51, a real estate lawyer who resides in Baltimore. “I thought the experience was intimate and felt a connection with the team and the players. On the field, it was a mixed bag; you could tell it was day one. There were certainly some flashes of greatness and some ‘ooohs’ and ‘aahhs’ when things didn’t go quite well. But I’m still optimistic for a great season.”
James came to see rookie receiver Marquise Brown, the team’s top draft pick out of Oklahoma, but he only worked on the sidelines while trying to recover from a Lisfranc (foot) injury. Wide receiver Miles Boykin, a third-round pick out of Notre Dame, practiced and made a play or two, but it was clear he needs to improve his route running, especially going in and out of breaks.
Boykin didn’t participate in offseason minicamps because of a hamstring injury. Both Boykin and Brown have to play well this season because this receiving group could be one of the worst in the NFL.
“Let them do what they need to do to nurse the injuries, get right,” James said. “Boykin is a diamond in the rough.”
There isn’t as much concern among the fans about the team’s defense, even though the Ravens lost veteran outside linebacker Terrell Suggs, middle linebacker C.J. Mosley and safety Eric Weddle from the NFL’s No. 1 unit in 2018. The Ravens should have enough young talent to fill in on the inside with young linebackers Patrick Onwuasor, Chris Board and Kenny Young, but they have to find a pass rusher on the outside from linebackers Tim Williams, Tyus Bowser, Pernell McPhee and Shane Ray.
Ray didn’t even pass the conditioning test to practice Thursday, which isn’t a good sign. But there is always optimism on the first day. The Ravens’ calling card is defense. When they lose a player, another just steps up and fills in the gap.
Isn’t that right?
“I mean, obviously, there is a changing of the guard between Flacco and Lamar, but this is a new era with a young team,” said Andrew Vendelis, 20, a Ravens fan who attends Elon University. “We’re going back to the running game game, which is the best part. We lost some guys on defense, but we have a lot of young talent in guys like Matthew Judon and we have veterans in Earl Thomas and Tony Jefferson. We’ve gotten a lot better in a year and we’re going to be a tough team to beat.”
That’s a great thing about opening day. Every team got better and every team is undefeated. It’s OK to dream.
The Ravens’ facility was a dreamland for a lot of little kids Thursday. The team has gone out of its way to make training camp fan friendly, but this is still a time for preparation for the long grind of the season.
Yet the first day is always one of the best because of the excitement and optimism that comes with it.