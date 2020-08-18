Mike Preston’s observations from the Ravens’ first padded practice | COMMENTARY

The Ravens wanted to get more active defensive linemen to help bolster their run defense this offseason, and it was easily noticeable in the team’s first full-contact practice of training camp Monday.
Recently acquired ends Derek Wolfe and Calais Campbell are slimmer and more athletic-looking than recent starters, and Campbell might have the quickest first step of any Ravens lineman since Sam Adams in the early 2000′s.
Campbell, a 13-year veteran who previously played in Jacksonville, disrupted several running plays with his early penetration into the backfield. If healthy for an entire season, he will play a major role on this defense.
Fluker stands out
Another offseason addition who stuck out immediately on the first day of full contact was right guard D.J. Fluker, whom the Ravens picked up from the Seattle Seahawks.
Fluker is 6-foot-5 and listed at 342 pounds, but he’s lost about 15 to 20 pounds. He runs reasonably well for a player of his size and he packs a wallop in his punch and initial explosion off the ball. He eats up a lot of space, and if he rounds into better shape, he will probably start at right guard.
Rookie evaluations
When rookie running back J.K. Dobbins gets to the edge on handoffs or pitches, he gets there quickly. Dobbins, a second-round pick out of Ohio State, has good acceleration but can run up the middle with power if needed.
Some quick notes on two other rookies:
Inside linebacker Patrick Queen, the Ravens’ top pick out of LSU, has great quickness but looks small in pads. He can turn and run, but the Ravens better do a good job of keeping offensive linemen off him. He isn’t ready to shock and shed many blockers, but few inside linebackers are called on to play that style these days.
Outside linebacker Malik Harrison from Ohio State is also extremely fast and has great pursuit. He needs a good offseason in the weight room like Queen, because Harrison got trucked by fullback Patrick Ricard early in the 11-on-11 session.
If Harrison was looking for the number of that truck, it went straight over his body.
Jackson watch
There were a lot of high snaps during practice from the shotgun formation. That would be understandable if it was the first day, but the Ravens have been training together for weeks now. Fortunately, quarterback Lamar Jackson yanked a couple of them down and turned possible turnovers into big plays.
I used to marvel last year in training camp when Jackson would take off and just outrun everyone for big runs or long touchdowns. I don’t anymore. It’s just another day at the office.
As for Jackson’s throwing ability, his release is quicker and so is his decision-making, but it was a pretty average day for the reigning league Most Valuable Player.
Best spot for Smith?
It will be interesting to see where the Ravens play veteran Jimmy Smith. The former starting cornerback can play safety, outside corner, nickel back or in the slot. He doesn’t have the skill set of his younger days, but he can become a valuable asset with his versatility.
Catch of the day
The best catch of the day belonged to receiver Willie Snead IV, who went up and over defensive backs Jordan Richards and Khalil Dorsey for a long touchdown reception from Jackson. They had Snead sandwiched and he still made the catch.
Offensive line battle
It will be an interesting battle for the center position between Patrick Mekari, Matt Skura and rookie Ben Bredeson. Mekari took snaps with the first-team offense Monday as Skura participated in individual drills after rehabilitating his knee. All three are fairly strong technically and could play guard in a pinch. Rookie Tyre Phillips, a third-round guard out of Mississippi State, has a big body and potential, but needs quicker feet and a year in the weight room.
RGIII’s arm
In his next life, quarterback Robert Griffin III should throw shot put. He threw some ugly passes Monday, and actually completed several of them for big plays.
Go figure.