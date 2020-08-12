John Harbaugh working hard to keep Ravens grounded, doesn’t care for preseason ‘noise’ | COMMENTARY

“I get all that. I’m provided with all those things,” Harbaugh said of the accolades. “I’ve also seen where Pittsburgh is going to win the division. I saw Cleveland has been picked by some people to win the division, as far as the changes they have made there. [I’ve seen] that Lamar [Jackson] is going to regress [and] our defense is going to regress. So, everybody says a lot of things; so it doesn’t matter.”