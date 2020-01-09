The game will feature two of the top offensive players in the NFL in Jackson and Tennessee running back Derrick Henry. Jackson has rushed for 1,206 yards and seven touchdowns on 176 carries and passed for 3,127 yards and 36 touchdowns. Both can control the pace of a game. Henry rushed for 1,540 yards and 16 touchdowns on 303 carries during the regular season. At 6 feet 3 and 247 pounds, he can pound and wear down opponents, especially in the second half. The key is to not allow him to square his should pads and run downhill at the line of scrimmage. Jackson can beat any team with his legs or arms, and the Ravens are always in the game, regardless of how far they get behind. It will be interesting to see which one dominates the game.