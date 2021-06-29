Mike Preston: Ravens tight end battle carries plenty of intrigue, importance for 2021 season | COMMENTARY

The 6-foot-3, 238-pound Wolf runs good routes, and the second-year player out of Georgia been able to find and sit down in holes in coverage. Oliver, a former San Jose State star the Ravens acquired from the Jacksonville Jaguars this offseason, is a bigger target at 6-5 and 249 pounds and has been just as impressive. Virginia undrafted free-agent rookie Tony Poljan, at 6-7 and 251 pounds, started making some plays and catches in the last day of minicamp, which had to impress some scouts.