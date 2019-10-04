Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward vs. Ravens guards Marshal Yanda and Bradley Bozeman and center Matt Skura. Heyward can single-handedly wreck a running game. Besides having good size, Heyward has exceptional quickness, which allows him to penetrate the offensive line quickly and interrupt running plays. The Steelers have moved him along the line of scrimmage and it wouldn’t be a stretch to see him line up over Bozeman, the weaker of the two guards, more often. Heyward is tied for fourth on the team in tackles with 21, including 2½ sacks. A Yanda vs. Heyward battle will be interesting because Yanda can match Heyward’s skill and strength, but maybe not his quickness. Bozeman, in his second year, has progressed well since last season but is still stiff at times. Regardless, both guards will probably draw help from Skura on certain running plays. The addition of Skura should help cut off penetration and at least get Heyward off the line of scrimmage on initial contact.