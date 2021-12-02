Mike Preston: Ravens still have great respect for Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger in twilight of his career | COMMENTARY

“He’s still Ben Roethlisberger,” Ravens outside linebacker Tyus Bowser said. “He’s still that Hall of Fame, great guy, and you have to respect that. Regardless of what people say, of how he’s been playing, whether it’s good or bad, he’s still Ben Roethlisberger, and he can still go out there and make plays. So, we respect that guy, and we’re not going to look at him any other type of way [than] besides who he is.