Willie Snead IV has become the ‘keeper’ of the Ravens’ young receivers | COMMENTARY

“Get in there, get dirty and handle your guys so you can get those big runs,” Snead said. “At the end of the day, if you’re blocking your guy, our offense is going to succeed. When you put that stuff on film, the young guys see it and they want to do it. You see teams around the league, guys are taking more effort in the blocking game. That’s just the mentality at the end of the day — to want to get in there and put a body on somebody.”