Mike Preston: Vulnerable Ravens secondary will be tested early and often | COMMENTARY

The Ravens wanted to be tested by another group of receivers besides their own, and they came away with an average grade Tuesday in a scrimmage against the Washington Commanders.

Let’s give the secondary a “C,” which isn’t bad for a group that was missing two potential starters because of injuries in cornerbacks Rock Ya-Sin (knee) and Jalyn Armour-Davis and another top performer in Damarion “Pepe” Williams, who will miss the early part of the season after having ankle surgery.

Washington came to town with a fleet set of receivers in Terry McLaurin, Jahan Dotson and Curtis Samuel. Commanders quarterback Sam Howell, who took most of the repetitions with the starting unit, won’t be confused with Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes, Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow or Buffalo’s Josh Allen, but this Ravens secondary will be tested every week during the regular season.

Baltimore had one of the best run defenses in the NFL last season after acquiring middle linebacker Roquan Smith in a trade with the Chicago Bears but still allowed 128 points in the fourth quarter, third-most in the NFL.

So, the Ravens know what to expect.

They need to improve their pass rush and get better coverage on the back end. The Ravens felt they were prepared to meet the Commanders because their own receivers, including Odell Beckham Jr., Nelson Agholor and Zay Flowers, were already presenting formidable challenges in training camp.

“We were definitely very well prepared,” Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey said. “I don’t think there will be many teams that will be able to have as much depth at the wide receiver position that we have. So, unless you have five legit guys … that’s kind of what you want.

“You want the best competition you face to be your own team, and we want to be the best DBs our wide receivers face, as well. So, it’s a give and take, but obviously Terry and Samuel and Jahan, those guys are legit. So, there was some really good work today.”

The secondary is a work in progress. Ya-Sin and Armour-Davis make the unit better and more competitive, but the Ravens are missing a bona fide shutdown corner. There certainly isn’t one that they can name an island after, a la “Revis Island” in honor of recently inducted Hall of Fame cornerback Darrelle Revis.

Humphrey, now in his seventh season, is a good player. He tackles well, can play near the line of scrimmage and has decent coverage skills, but there was a reason the Ravens often played him inside or over the slot last season.

He can match up against most receivers, but he can’t be counted on to take out a star such as Minnesota’s Justin Jefferson or Buffalo’s Stefon Diggs every week. He had problems with McLaurin on Tuesday, even though the Commanders did a good job hiding McLaurin both in the slot and outside.

Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey, left, breaks up a pass in front of defensive back Ar'Darius Washington on June 15. (Kevin Richardson )

Humphrey, though, isn’t the problem. Far from it. Even in training camp practices, the Ravens’ offense has consistently targeted Ya-Sin and top backup Brandon Stephens.

Stephen is a hybrid and better at safety but has been pressed into cornerback duties because of injuries. The Philadelphia Eagles had success testing Stephens in Saturday night’s preseason opener.

The Ravens’ first-team defense, which didn’t play against the Eagles, held its own against Washington. It was clear in one-on-one sessions that the Ravens want to be more aggressive in press coverage than in recent seasons.

They aren’t backing down. The Commanders beat the Ravens several times Tuesday with double moves, but it wasn’t from a lack of aggressiveness.

“Last time, we were really physical, it was a reflection of [coach John Harbaugh],” said Humphrey, smiling. “He told us some stuff. I’m not going to get into too [much] detail. Roquan [Smith] and ‘PQ’ [Patrick Queen] didn’t like it so much, but that was that training camp day where guys were getting tackled.

“Going against the Commanders obviously, you can be more physical, because it’s not your guys. So that’s definitely been a point of emphasis, to get a little bit more physical. Obviously, not game physical, but as physical as you can be.”

The Ravens have the safeties in place to cover the deep middle of the field. A year ago, then-rookie Kyle Hamilton had trouble figuring out assignments, so the Ravens kept it simple by having him stay close to the line of scrimmage.

Ravens defensive backs coach Dennard Wilson, right, works with second-year safety Kyle Hamilton during training camp practice. (Kevin Richardson )

Hamilton has played well throughout training camp, and that’s a big plus for second-year defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald because it allows him to disguise coverages and use Hamilton or Marcus Williams as a deep safety.

Both players are extremely physical, though Williams took a ferocious shot from Washington running back Antonio Gibson during an 11-on-11 session Tuesday.

“Yes, to me, this is actually kind of almost better than preseason,” Humphrey said of the joint practices. “It’s much harder to tackle without going to the ground, and you’re covering elite guys every single play doing your third-and-1s. You’re put in good and bad positions, so I think for a lot of guys — me, Roquan, Marcus — we’re kind of taking these days as they are our two preseason games.

“[We don’t] know how much preseason action we’ll see, but I think joint practices, it’s some of the best you can really get.”

The competition will be tougher on game day. When a unit is identified as the weak link, the challenges come early and often. Very early.