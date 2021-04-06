Mike Preston: Ravens need to add safety to their draft wish list | COMMENTARY

“I went into the year thinking the Oregon safety, Jevon Holland, was going to be the best safety in the class,” McShay said. “And after I studied the tape on Moehrig, I fell in love with him. First of all, he has length and great ball skills. His ball production is outstanding. I don’t have his Pro Day numbers in front of me, but he is 6-2, 200-plus pounds. He is long and he plays long, and you love that for a safety.