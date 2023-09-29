Mike Preston: Ravens’ running game needs to find its missing ingredient: speed | COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The “Bus” needs another wheel.

In this case, the “Bus” is Ravens running back Gus Edwards, who is one of the best power backs in the NFL. But if the Ravens really want to elevate their running game, they need to find the missing ingredient.

It’s called speed, or finding a change-of-pace runner to complement Edwards.

The Ravens are currently ranked No. 5 in the NFL in rushing, averaging 158 yards per game. That’s not bad considering the season-ending injury to starter J.K. Dobbins, who tore his Achilles tendon in the opener against the Houston Texans.

The team was also without backup running back Justice Hill (turf toe) last week in a 22-19 overtime loss to the Indianapolis Colts. It’s too early to assume if Edwards or Hill will be available for Sunday’s road game against the Cleveland Browns, even though Edwards did practice Wednesday. But therein lies the problem.

Hill has the speed to take a toss and get to the perimeter and the ability to bounce outside when a play breaks down between the tackles. He is also a weapon out of the backfield in passing situations.

The Ravens have a player with similar abilities in undrafted rookie Keaton Mitchell, but he is on injured reserve and won’t be available for at least another week.

That leaves the Ravens with Kenyan Drake, 29, and Melvin Gordon III, 30. Both are serviceable and play hard, but past their primes. Neither has that outside speed to complement Edwards’ punishing style inside, so the Ravens are in mix-and-match mode.

“Offensively, you always try to — and [offensive coordinator] Todd [Monken] does a great job with the coaches of scheming towards guys’ strengths and try to do the things that they do well — put them in position to do things well, but it’s all within the structure of the offense,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said.

“The offense is built on what you do well against what they don’t do well and their scheme, and that’s the way they work it out.”

Ravens running back Gus Edwards runs for a first down in the third quarter against the Colts on Sunday. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

The Browns do everything well. They are ranked No. 1 in five defensive categories, including total defense (allowing an average of 292.3 total yards), scoring defense (10.7) and rushing defense (52.0). They are strong on the defensive front with ends Myles Garrett and former Raven Za’Darius Smith and tackles Dalvin Tomlinson, Shelby Harris and Jordan Elliott.

Once they shut down the run, the Browns has a fearsome pass rush led by Garrett, possibly the best defensive player in the game after Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons. Cleveland’s defense is coached by coordinator Jim Schwartz, a Mount Saint Joseph graduate who at one time was an assistant coach at the University of Maryland and with the Ravens.

“He’s a decorated, veteran defensive coordinator in this league,” Harbaugh said of Schwartz. “He does a great job — always has. He’s put his stamp on it for sure.”

It will be interesting to see how Monken attacks the Browns. The Ravens should have Pro Bowl left tackle Ronnie Stanley (knee) and center Tyler Linderbaum (ankle) back after they missed the past two games.

Like most teams in the NFL, the Ravens built their passing game on play-action. But if they don’t have success running the ball, they’ll have to rely solely on the arm of quarterback Lamar Jackson to carry the offense.

That’s not the ideal situation.

When he became the coordinator in mid-February, Monken said he wanted to attack the entire field. Overall, he has been successful, but that changed a little last week against Indianapolis.

With no speed threat in the Ravens’ backfield, the Colts simply concentrated on stopping Jackson, which they did late in the game. They stacked the line of scrimmage and forced Jackson to beat them with his arm, which he didn’t do.

Speed forces an opposing defense to spread out, and then that’s when Jackson is at his best with those run-pass options where he can run inside, run outside or throw.

Without Hill, the Ravens don’t have that threat and Jackson becomes somewhat limited. So does the running game.

The Ravens need another wheel, or the speed to climb into a higher gear.