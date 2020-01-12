Quarterback
Lamar Jackson looked rusty and out of sync with his outside receivers. He overthrew several receivers, including one tipped pass that led to an interception and a Titans touchdown, and his passes floated outside the numbers. There were times when he held on to the ball too long. Even when running, Jackson didn’t have much explosion on the perimeter. Grade: D-
Running backs
The Ravens didn’t get halfbacks Mark Ingram II or Gus Edwards involved in the offense, and the coaching staff gave up on the run too soon. It was apparent that Ingram was still bothered by a calf injury, but the Ravens should have given Edwards more carries. Grade: D-
Offensive line
The Ravens are most effective when they run the ball, but their lack of athleticism is exposed when they are forced to pass. Tennessee linebackers Rashaan Evans and David Long Jr. were too fast for the Ravens, who got stuffed twice on fourth down. That can’t happen. Grade: D-
Receivers
Pro Bowl tight end Mark Andrews was bothered by an injury and was never 100%. His loss had a dramatic effect on the passing game. Some of the receivers ran decent routes to the outside, but Jackson was slow getting the ball to them. Rookie receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown was the only effective weapon on the outside. Grade: C
Defensive line
Tackles Brandon Williams, Michael Pierce and Domata Peko Sr. couldn’t stop Tennessee from running up the gut and allowed Titans offensive linemen to get into their bodies. The Ravens were just as ineffective in holding the edge as running back Derrick Henry got to the outside several times. Grade: D
Linebackers
The inside linebackers, Josh Bynes and Patrick Onwuasor, weren’t physical at the point of attack, and the Titans kept them off balance most of the game. The Ravens didn’t get much of a pass rush, but that wasn’t necessary because Tennessee ran the ball so well. Grade: D-
Secondary
Cornerback Marlon Humphrey and free safety Earl Thomas III played well in run support, but the rest of the crew didn’t have much of a presence. The Ravens knew the Titans liked play-action passes, but they were still fooled twice for touchdown passes. Grade: C
Special teams
The Ravens didn’t have any turnovers that hurt them on special teams, but they did have several penalties. Because of the Titans’ big lead, the Ravens didn’t get much of chance to trot out kicker Justin Tucker. The Ravens could have used a big play from their return game, but they didn’t get one. Grade: C
Coaching
The Ravens looked rusty and didn’t come out with a lot of emotion. Titans defensive coordinator Dean Pees took Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman to school, and Ravens defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale had no answer for running back Derrick Henry. Grade: D