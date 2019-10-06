Willie Snead IV appears to be an afterthought when it comes to regular playing time, but he is the toughest receiver on the roster. Snead doesn’t have the speed of rookies Marquise Brown or Miles Boykin, but he comes up with a big block or key reception every week. Snead had four catches for 51 yards and got some yardage after contact. Tight end Mark Andrews had five catches for 45 yards and Brown had three for 22, but it remains to be seen whether those two can remain healthy for the rest of the season after they both left the game for some time with injuries. Reserve tight end Hayden Hurst appears to be getting more looks from Jackson. Grade: C