Robert Griffin III made his first start in nearly two years, and he showed that if the Ravens lose starter Lamar Jackson with a long-term injury, their season is in jeopardy. The Ravens were still able to move the ball well and Griffin had a couple of nice runs, but he threw behind receivers and the Ravens only passed for 96 yards. There were times when he held the ball too long. The rain didn’t help, but Griffin didn’t help himself in an audition for other teams with his performance. Grade: C