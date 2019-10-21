Here’s how the Ravens graded out at each position after Sunday’s 30-16 road win over the Seattle Seahawks.
Quarterback
Lamar Jackson struggled passing most of the game and it appears that the league has figured out how to take away some of his easy throws. He threw behind and low to a lot of receivers. As usual, he remains the team’s top offensive weapon with his legs. Jackson isn’t a complete quarterback yet, but he can make big plays from anywhere on the field. Grade: C+
Running backs
The Ravens still aren’t fully committed to running the ball, but at least they tried some outside runs early in the game with halfback Mark Ingram II. The Ravens need to get backup running back Gus Edwards more touches. He is more explosive than Ingram, who is a better closer. Grade: D+
Offensive line
Like most of the offense, this group was never in sync. Left tackle Ronnie Stanley, who is having a good season, struggled, and there weren’t many holes in the running game. Stanley just seemed lethargic at times. The Ravens also didn’t get much push after the snap. Again, Jackson makes this group look better than it really is. Grade: C
Receivers
Did the receivers really play in this game? Willie Snead IV had some nice blocks in the running game, but the Ravens don’t have a receiver that another team fears, especially with rookie Marquise Brown out with an injury. Rookie Miles Boykin had a 50-yard reception early in the game but then disappeared. Tight end Mark Andrews was Jackson’s favorite target but dropped at least three passes. Grade: D
Defensive line
The Ravens need to find some capable reserves because this group was short-handed when the season started and the Ravens keep losing players. Nose tackle Brandon Williams might have played his most complete game of the season. Not only did he help shut down the run, but he also got pressure on quarterback Russell Wilson. He even made tackles several yards down the field. Seattle got some good runs early, but the Ravens shut them down in the second half. Grade: B
Linebackers
During most of the season, the Ravens linebackers have been exposed in pass coverage, but this group has done well with the additions of Josh Bynes and L.J. Fort. The Ravens got good pressure on Wilson, even though he was able to scramble and make plays. This group is good at taking on blocks, getting off of them and running to the ball. Fort doesn’t stay blocked for long. Grade: B
Secondary
The Ravens have been maligned most of the season and deservedly so. But on Sunday, the cornerbacks were physical and aggressive. Cornerback Marcus Peters returned an interception 67 yards for a touchdown and safety Chuck Clark was physical around the line of scrimmage. He had a strong game in run support. Only cornerback Marlon Humphrey struggled by not turning and looking for the ball on several passing plays, but he later added a game-sealing fumble return for a touchdown. This group simply outhustled the Seahawks, and safety Earl Thomas III spent a lot of time chiding his former coach Pete Carroll. Grade: B+
Special teams
The Ravens commit too many penalties, costing themselves good field position. That has to stop, or the Ravens will pay for those mistakes in other big games. Punter Sam Koch, one of the most reliable players on the team, wasn’t his best, but Justin Tucker came through again by making field goals of 25, 28 and 22 yards. Grade: C+
Coaching
The Ravens were physical and apparently wanted to make a statement. Defensively, the Ravens gave Wilson a lot of different looks and were prepared for anything Seattle threw at them. Offensively, the Ravens struggled in the first half but Jackson did enough to make some big plays. The Ravens know how to finish games. Grade: B