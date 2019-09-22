Mike Preston’s report card: Position-by-position grades for Ravens’ 33-28 loss to Chiefs

Here’s how the Ravens graded out at each position after Sunday’s 33-28 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
Quarterback
As a passer, Lamar Jackson was off the mark most of the game and missed several long throws that could have resulted in touchdowns. He consistently threw behind receivers and stared them down as well, especially tight ends Mark Andrews and Hayden Hurst. He got lucky several times on passes that should have been intercepted, and his receivers made great catches to bail him out. As a runner, Jackson was electrifying and made some spectacular plays with his legs. The 9-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter was highlight material. Jackson finished with a QB rating of 70.6. Grade: C
Running backs
The Ravens rushed for 203 yards on 32 carries and Mark Ingram II ran for 103 yards on 16 carries. Backup Gus Edwards had 53 yards on seven attempts. The Ravens tried to be balanced on offense in the first half and that got them out of their rhythm. They went back to the running game with Ingram in the second half, and that’s how they got back in the game. They needed a strong performance from Ingram with Jackson having an average game. Grade: A-
Receivers
The Ravens totaled 22 receptions for 267 yards and averaged 12.1 yards a catch. They could have been even more effective, but Jackson missed some wide-open receivers, including Marquise Brown, Andrews and Hurst. Brown, Seth Roberts and Willie Snead IV made some phenomenal catches and bailed Jackson out by winning some poorly thrown jump balls. Grade: C+
Offensive line
The Ravens got some big yards running behind tackles Orlando Brown Jr. and Ronnie Stanley. Both also protected Jackson well in the passing game. But the Chiefs got a lot of push up the middle while forcing Jackson to move out of the pocket. It’s going to be a recurring problem most of the year with center Matt Skura and left guard Bradley Bozeman. For this offensive line to be effective, the Ravens can’t get pass-happy because they are not athletic enough in the middle of the line to handle strong pass rushers. Grade: C+
Defensive line
The Chiefs came into the game with the 26th-ranked running game in the NFL, averaging 72 yards per game, but Kansas City had 140 rushing yards against the Ravens, which kept the defense off balance. There were times when tackles Brandon Williams and Michael Pierce were getting pushed 5 yards off the line of scrimmage and dominated at the point of attack in short-yardage situations. Grade: D
Linebackers
The Ravens couldn’t cover the Chiefs down the field one-on-one, and the outside linebackers failed to cover running backs in the flats. Worse yet, the outside linebackers (see Tim Williams and Jaylon Ferguson) didn’t hold the edge on running plays as running back LeSean McCoy bounced outside several times. Starting outside linebackers Pernell McPhee and Matthew Judon committed costly penalties that helped keep drives alive. Veterans should know better, especially Judon because he made similar mistakes last year. Grade: D
Secondary
The Ravens played without top cornerbacks Jimmy Smith and Tavon Young, and fellow cornerback Marlon Humphrey missed substantial playing time in the first half with what was believed to be another injury. But the same problems that hampered this team in the first two games recurred Sunday. Kansas City had receivers wide open most of the game and it looked at times like a passing drill for the Chiefs. Big plays? The Ravens gave them up in bunches. They couldn’t even shut down the screens that Kansas City likes to run. Grade: D
Special teams
Kicker Justin Tucker had only one opportunity and connected on a 39-yard field goal. Sam Koch averaged 51 yards per punt and landed two inside the 20. The Ravens averaged 23.5 yards on two kickoff returns while Kansas City failed to return a kickoff and only had one punt return for 9 yards. Grade: B+
Coaches
The Ravens tried to be balanced on offense in the first half instead of just pounding the ball on the ground, which they finally did in the second half. On the defensive side, the Ravens said they were going to clear up some miscommunication problems from a week ago, but they didn’t and allowed 503 yards of total offense. Coach John Harbaugh’s willingness to gamble hurt this team. Forget the analytics. Rely on your gut and get a feel for the game. Grade: D-