Mike Preston’s report card: Position-by-position grades for Ravens’ 33-28 loss to Chiefs

As a passer, Lamar Jackson was off the mark most of the game and missed several long throws that could have resulted in touchdowns. He consistently threw behind receivers and stared them down as well, especially tight ends Mark Andrews and Hayden Hurst. He got lucky several times on passes that should have been intercepted, and his receivers made great catches to bail him out. As a runner, Jackson was electrifying and made some spectacular plays with his legs. The 9-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter was highlight material. Jackson finished with a QB rating of 70.6. Grade: C