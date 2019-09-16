Mike Preston’s report card: Position-by-position grades for Ravens’ 23-17 win over Cardinals

This group needs to go back to the drawing board. The Ravens had some miscommunication problems against Miami, but the Dolphins couldn’t make them pay. If the Cardinals had more speed, the Ravens might have lost Sunday because some of their miscues could have resulted in touchdowns. Granted, there were times when Murray just chucked the ball and the Cardinals outfought the Ravens for it, but other times when Arizona receivers were wide open across the middle. It’s hard to point fingers at anyone in particular because there were times when the Ravens weren’t within 5 or 10 yards of any receivers. The Cardinals had receptions of 34, 54, 31 and 21 yards. It was a bad day at the office for the secondary. Grade: D