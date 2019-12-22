Chubb ran well against the Ravens earlier this season, so the Browns were expected to stick with the run to keep the Ravens in their base defense. Think again. The Browns often went with three and four receivers, and at times had an empty backfield. The Ravens didn’t mind because they have several defensive backs, like Marlon Humphrey and Chuck Clark, who can double as inside linebackers. Judon finished with five tackles to lead the team while inside linebackers Patrick Onwuasor and Josh Bynes combined for three. The inside guys flowed well to help shut down Chubb, especially on the outside. Grade: B