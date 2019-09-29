Mike Preston’s report card: Position-by-position grades for Ravens’ 40-25 loss to Browns

Here’s how the Ravens graded out at each position after Sunday’s 40-25 loss to the Cleveland Browns.
Quarterback
Lamar Jackson has improved from a year ago, but not enough to beat some of the best teams in the NFL consistently. Cleveland pressured him up the middle and Jackson became indecisive on whether to run or throw. Some of his passes were off the mark, and he threw two interceptions while completing 24 of 34 passes for 247 yards and three touchdowns. But after watching the Ravens defense play Sunday, he is clearly the most consistent weapon on the team. Jackson rushed nine times for 66 yards. Still, he has to release the ball faster when pressured. Grade: C
Offensive line
The Ravens rushed the ball 29 times for 173 yards against one of the best defensive fronts in the NFL. The play at tackle has become a strong point with Ronnie Stanley and Orlando Brown Jr., but the Ravens have struggled inside with guard Bradley Bozeman and center Matt Skura. Browns defensive tackles Sheldon Richardson and Larry Ogunjobi combined for 10 tackles and Jackson was sacked four times and hurried six other times. Some of the sacks were caused by penetration in the middle that occurred shortly after the snap of the ball. Grade: C+
Running backs
Mark Ingram II finished with 71 rushing yards on 12 carries but lost a fumble in the third quarter in Cleveland territory that killed a drive and momentum for the Ravens, who trailed 17-10 at the time. The Ravens seemed to run at will against the Browns, and backup running back Gus Edwards had six carries for 28 yards. He has played well the past two weeks and the team finally got rookie scat back Justice Hill involved. He carried twice for 8 yards and had two catches for 9 yards. Grade: B
Receivers
The Ravens had a strange game plan even though the Browns were without two of their starting cornerbacks and one of their starting safeties. The Browns backed off the Ravens receivers with caution, but the Ravens didn’t take advantage with short hitches, slants and out routes. Tight end Mark Andrews and receivers Seth Roberts and Marquise Brown each had four catches, but Brown averaged only 5.5 yards a catch. The Ravens should have gotten him the ball more on the run. At least the Ravens threw to rookie receiver Miles Boykin, who had three catches for 32 yards including a 9-yard touchdown. Grade: C
Defensive line
The Ravens were without starting tackle Brandon Williams (knee) and it caused some problems. They got pushed around by one of the worst offensive lines in the NFL. A unit which prides itself on stopping the run allowed 193 rushing yards, including an 88-yard touchdown jaunt that essentially sealed the game. A lot of the damage was caused by what is called “gut running." That’s a pride issue. That’s personal. Who played well for the Ravens? No one. Grade: F
Linebackers
The Kansas City Chiefs ran the ball well against the Ravens last week by running outside the tackles, but the Browns ran right at inside linebackers Patrick Onwuasor, Chris Board and Kenny Young. Cleveland ran outside, too, because outside linebackers Matthew Judon, Pernell McPhee, Tyrus Bowser and Tim Williams had trouble holding the edge. Look for more teams to run inside on the Ravens. They move and react quickly on defense but are small inside. Grade: F
Secondary
Each week, the Ravens have said they are going to fix the miscommunication problems in the secondary and they haven’t. The pass coverage is pathetic and the Ravens gave up receptions of 65 and 59 yards. The tackling was poor and the angles of pursuit were worse. Cornerback Marlon Humphrey played a good game, but the rest of the crew, reserves included, might as well have stayed home. It was an embarrassing performance. Whatever happened to “Play like a Raven?” Grade: F
Special teams
Justin Tucker converted on his only field-goal attempt, a 41-yarder, and Sam Koch averaged 43.7 yards on three punts, landing all three inside the 20-yard line. The Ravens were good in kickoff coverage and Chris Moore returned a kickoff for 26 yards. Eventually, though, the Ravens are going to need more big plays from this group, especially with the defense playing so poorly. Grade: B
Coaching
The Ravens gave up 530 yards of total offense and had no clue how to stop Cleveland’s passing attack. The Ravens have given up big plays for three straight weeks. Offensively, the Ravens never challenged the Browns’ secondary down the field, despite Cleveland missing three starters in the defensive backfield. The Ravens have either lost their swagger or they need to play the Miami Dolphins and Arizona Cardinals every week. Grade: F