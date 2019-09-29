Mike Preston’s report card: Position-by-position grades for Ravens’ 40-25 loss to Browns

Lamar Jackson has improved from a year ago, but not enough to beat some of the best teams in the NFL consistently. Cleveland pressured him up the middle and Jackson became indecisive on whether to run or throw. Some of his passes were off the mark, and he threw two interceptions while completing 24 of 34 passes for 247 yards and three touchdowns. But after watching the Ravens defense play Sunday, he is clearly the most consistent weapon on the team. Jackson rushed nine times for 66 yards. Still, he has to release the ball faster when pressured. Grade: C