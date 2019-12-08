Buffalo, like San Francisco last week, seemed to catch up with the Ravens offense in the second half. More teams are getting their linemen to penetrate deeper up the field, forcing Jackson further back on option plays. So far, the Ravens have no counter. Offensive coordinator Greg Roman needs to get more out of his receivers. Defensively, the Ravens overwhelmed to Bills with their pressure packages, but the secondary looked lost for most of the game. And it just wasn’t in coverage. How many more times will the Ravens have too many defensive players on the field? Grade: C