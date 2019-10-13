Left tackle Ronnie Stanley is quietly having the best season of his career. Not only is he good at the point of attack, but he has done well blocking and sealing off the second level from the backside. He is often making key blocks downfield when Jackson scrambles. Right tackle Orlando Brown Jr. is a good run blocker, but Jackson makes him look even better by avoiding the pass rush when Brown gets beaten off the edge. Center Matt Skura is solid and so is right guard Marshal Yanda, even though he isn’t as dominant as he was in previous years. Guard Bradley Bozeman struggled and had at least four penalties. He could be making his way to the bench soon. Grade: B-