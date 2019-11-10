Even when the Bengals packed the line of scrimmage, they couldn’t stop halfback Mark Ingram II inside or outside. The Ravens have done a good job of having Jackson run inside, which creates running lanes off the perimeter for Ingram, who doesn’t have outstanding speed. Ingram had a 1-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, and the Ravens continued to go after Cincinnati in the second half with both Gus Edwards and rookie Justice Hill. The Bengals found out quickly that it’s difficult to tackle Ingram up high. The Bengals came out and stacked the line of scrimmage to shut down the Ravens’ rushing attack. The Ravens didn’t dominate, but they were efficient in helping to open up the passing game. The Ravens averaged more than 4.0 yards a carry without Jackson and 5.9 with him. Grade: C+