Quarterback
The 49ers did a nice job of adjusting to Lamar Jackson’s rushing ability in the second half and kept him from turning the corner several times. Jackson played well in the first half, though, as a runner, but he struggled throughout the game as a passer, often throwing behind his receivers. That was to be expected, especially in the second half as the weather worsened. But when the game was on the line, Jackson delivered in the fourth quarter. Grade: B-
Running back
Halfback Mark Ingram II rushed 15 times for 59 yards and every one of those yards was tough and well-earned. He was the only inside threat the Ravens had and complemented Jackson, who carried 16 times for 101 yards. Backup Gus Edwards has 15 rushing yards on six attempts. On a wet, sloppy field, the Ravens weren’t dominant on the ground, but they were efficient. Grade: C+
Offensive line
Center Patrick Mekari, starting for the injured Matt Skura, played extremely well and was physical at the point of attack. The Ravens performed well against one of the best front sevens in the NFL and got movement off the snap of the ball. Both guard Bradley Bozeman and fullback Patrick Ricard did a nice job of pulling and trapping the 49ers inside. San Francisco had only one sack and just two hits on Jackson when he attempted to pass. Grade: B
Receivers
Tight end Mark Andrews had only three receptions for 50 yards, but two were for first downs and another was for a 20-yard touchdown. Rookie Marquise Brown had one catch for 1 yard and was targeted only twice as the outside receivers were effectively taken out of the game. Tight end Hayden Hurst had three catches for 21 yards, and the only other Raven to catch more than one pass was Ingram, who had two receptions for 3 yards. Grade: C
Defensive line
Tackles Brandon Williams and Michael Pierce were solid inside but didn’t get much help on the perimeter, where the 49ers ran at will. End Chris Wormley might have had his best game as a Raven, finishing with four tackles. He also had a half-sack and knocked down a fourth-down pass on the 49ers’ last possession of the game, which helped lead to the Ravens’ game-winning field goal. Grade: C+
Linebackers
The key to the Ravens’ success this season has been getting a big lead and getting their base defense off the field. Neither Josh Bynes, Patrick Onwuasor nor L.J. Fort were physical Sunday, and outside linebackers Matthew Judon, Jaylor Ferguson and Tyus Bowser repeatedly failed to hold the edge. The Ravens’ preference is to get a lead and then get five or six defensive backs on the field in sub packages. Grade: D+
Secondary
Cornerback Marcus Peters seemed uninterested at times, giving up a long touchdown reception and missing a tackle on a long touchdown run. Fellow cornerback Jimmy Smith also struggled on the outside. Safeties Chuck Clark and Earl Thomas III combined for 11 tackles, but most of those were way off the line of scrimmage, and Thomas whiffed on a long touchdown run. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo completed 15 of 21 passes for 165 yards and finished with a passer rating of 110.2. Grade: C
Special teams
Justin Tucker converted on field goals of 30 and 49 yards, the latter being the game-winner as time expired. It was a tough kick, considering that it had rained all day and the wind was swirling. Sam Koch also had a big day for the Ravens, averaging 51.5 yards on two punts, including a long of 62 yards. The Ravens, though, need to improve their kickoff coverage after allowing an average of 23.5 yards on two returns. Grade: B+
Coaching
Offensively, the Ravens stymied San Francisco’s offense in the first half with counters and inside traps. The 49ers were always a couple of plays behind, but they made adjustments in the second half. Defensively, the Ravens had problems holding the edge and will have to go back to the drawing board to find some answers to their problems on run defense. Grade: B