The 49ers did a nice job of adjusting to Lamar Jackson’s rushing ability in the second half and kept him from turning the corner several times. Jackson played well in the first half, though, as a runner, but he struggled throughout the game as a passer, often throwing behind his receivers. That was to be expected, especially in the second half as the weather worsened. But when the game was on the line, Jackson delivered in the fourth quarter. Grade: B-