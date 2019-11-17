Linebackers have had problems matching up with the Ravens tight ends all year, and Sunday was no exception. Mark Andrews and Hayden Hurst helped control the pace of the game, especially the middle of the field. Jackson didn’t need to pass downfield much to his receivers, but they bailed him out a couple of times on high throws. Receiver Seth Roberts had a 15-yard touchdown catch on a post pattern in the second quarter and Andrews had an 18-yard touchdown reception in the same quarter. It was nice to see the Ravens get the wide receivers involved in the offense, even though they were only targeted 10 times. The Ravens also had several drops. Grade: B+