There were times when the Ravens just mauled the Patriots inside, especially in the first half, with guards Marshal Yanda and Bradley Bozeman and center Matt Skura. But the same group gave up too much penetration on passing plays, which made Jackson uncomfortable in the pocket. Right tackle Orlando Brown Jr. has improved during the season with speed rushers, but sometimes he steps flat instead of out to improve his angle. The Ravens wore the Patriots down in the final quarter. Grade: A-