Here’s how the Ravens graded out at each position after a 37-20 win over the New England Patriots on Sunday night.
Quarterback
Lamar Jackson will dazzle you with his running ability but improves each week as a passer. He missed on some passes Sunday night but came up big on some key throws on third down. When he runs the ball, it is pure entertainment for fans, and sheer embarrassment for defensive players. Grade: A-
Running backs
The Ravens ran inside and outside against New England and showed diversity with running back Mark Ingram II getting around the corner easily on several option plays. Gus Edwards relieved Ingram at times but ran just as hard, especially up the middle. Ingram’s only drawback was a first-half fumble, which set up a New England field goal. Overall, a dominant effort by this group. Grade: A-
Offensive line
There were times when the Ravens just mauled the Patriots inside, especially in the first half, with guards Marshal Yanda and Bradley Bozeman and center Matt Skura. But the same group gave up too much penetration on passing plays, which made Jackson uncomfortable in the pocket. Right tackle Orlando Brown Jr. has improved during the season with speed rushers, but sometimes he steps flat instead of out to improve his angle. The Ravens wore the Patriots down in the final quarter. Grade: A-
Receivers
The Ravens did a good job of matching up their tight ends with the New England linebackers, especially in coverage. The Patriots couldn’t handle tight ends Hayden Hurst, Nick Boyle and Mark Andrews in the flats and downfield. Speedy receiver Marquise Brown had a few touches but made the most of his opportunities, even though he disappeared at times during the game. Grade: B
Defensive line
The Ravens started out strong and held New England’s running game in check for most of the first half, but seemed to tire in the second, especially in the third quarter. Tackles Brandon Williams and Michael Pierce needed to pressure on quarterback Tom Brady more. Rookie Jaylon Ferguson, who doubles as an end and outside linebacker, was solid but not spectacular. Grade: C
Linebackers
Matthew Judon, on the outside, might have played his best game of the season. He got constant pressure on Brady and was a force in run defense as well. Weak-side linebacker Patrick Onwuasor also played a strong game and forced a fumble by receiver Julian Edelman, which resulted in Ravens touchdown in the third quarter. The Ravens still need to improve in pass coverage and got beat on delays and crossing routes. Grade: C+
Secondary
Cornerbacks Marcus Peters, Marlon Humphrey and Jimmy Smith were physical to start off the game but had trouble with the short passing game in the second half. The Ravens had problems with Edelman in the slot, as well as delays to receiver Mohamed Sanu Sr. The Ravens also seemed to have problems communicating again on pick plays. Grade: B-
Special teams
Kicker Justin Tucker missed an extra-point attempt. Repeat that. Tucker missed a PAT. But he performed well on kickoffs and Sam Koch helped the Ravens win the field-possession battle with his punts. Cyrus Jones muffed a punt in the first half that led to a New England touchdown. Grade: C+
Coaching
Offensively, the Ravens used their personnel and weapons well. Jackson performed well on the option plays and the Ravens pounded New England inside with the running game. The Ravens gave up some yardage on short passing plays, but they tackled well and gave Brady a lot of looks on defense. The Ravens used their bye week to their advantage and looked a lot fresher than the Patriots. Grade: B+