Mike Preston’s report card: Position-by-position grades for Ravens’ 28-3 win over Browns | COMMENTARY

CLEVELAND — Here’s how the Ravens (3-1) graded out at each position after a 28-3 win over the host Cleveland Browns (2-2) in Sunday’s Week 4 game at Cleveland Browns Stadium:

Quarterback

Lamar Jackson threw two touchdown passes and rushed for two scores, finishing 15 of 19 for 186 yards. He was involved in two fumbles, including a high handoff to running back Justice Hill in the second quarter, but overall played a complete game. He made two exceptional passes to tight end Mark Andrews, including one for a 36-yard gain in the second quarter and the other a high throw that Andrews snared over three defenders for a 7-yard touchdown shortly before the end of the first half. Jackson finished with a passer rating of 142.5, one of the best marks of his career. Grade: B+

Running backs

The Ravens were relentless with their rushing attack, pounding Gus Edwards (15 carries for 48 yards) inside and then using Hill as an outside threat. Hill had a couple of nice runs where he bounced outside and finished with 33 yards on three carries. Because of his speed, the Ravens found the missing ingredient in their running game as they finished with 131 rushing yards on 33 attempts. Grade: B

Receivers

The Ravens didn’t need much of a passing game, and that’s a good thing because they were without injured starters Odell Beckham Jr. and Rashod Bateman. Rookie Zay Flowers picked up the slack with three catches for 56 yards, including one of 43 yards. Andrews had five catches for 80 yards, including two touchdowns. The Browns had no answer for Andrews in the short to intermediate passing game. Grade: B-

Offensive line

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett caused problems, especially against left tackle Patrick Mekari, who is filling in for Ronnie Stanley. Garrett was a nuisance because Cleveland moved him along the defensive line. Right tackle Morgan Moses had his weekly illegal procedure penalties, only this time he got nailed twice. Moses also suffered a shoulder injury and left the game in the first half. Overall, though, the Ravens pushed Cleveland around inside, especially guards John Simpson and Kevin Zeitler and center Tyler Linderbaum. The Ravens pummeled the NFL’s supposedly best defense to the tune of 296 yards of total offense. Grade: B-

Defensive line

The Browns were pathetic on the offensive line and the Ravens punished them. Cleveland had only 93 rushing yards, most of which came on a 40-yard run in the final minute of the game. All of the Ravens’ linemen — Justin Madubuike, Michael Pierce, Broderick Washington and Brent Urban — played well and finally got pressure up the middle. The Ravens recorded three sacks and eight quarterback hits. Grade: A

Linebackers

Middle linebacker Roquan Smith (10 tackles) became more aggressive as the game went on, and there might be something about the Browns that brings out the best in him. Weakside linebacker Patrick Queen, who has become one of the better open-field tacklers on the team, had five tackles. Outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney played extremely well against his old teammates. Not only did he get consistent pressure on rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, but he chased down ball carriers on the opposite side of the field. Smith, though, needs to work on those hands. He should have had two interceptions Sunday. Grade: A

Secondary

This group really wasn’t tested because the Browns’ offense was completely out of sync. The Cleveland receivers zigged when they should have zagged, and turned in when they were supposed to turn out. No passing offense should look this inept, even with a rookie backup quarterback. The Ravens finished with three interceptions from safeties Geno Stone and Kyle Hamilton and cornerback Brandon Stephens. Stephens’ first pick and return of 52 yards set up Jackson’s 10-yard touchdown run on the next play with 6:42 left in the first quarter. Grade: A

Special teams

Justin Tucker did not kick a field goal. That’s amazing. Jordan Stout averaged 47.2 yards on seven punts, and that’s including putting three inside the 20-yard line. By the second half, Devin Duvernay seemed to settle in on when he should return a punt. The Ravens kept Browns punt returner Donovan Peoples-Jones under control, as he returned only one for 10 yards. That’s a major improvement for the Ravens’ special teams since the beginning of the season. Grade: B

Coaching

The Ravens rebounded after last week’s 22-19 upset loss to the Indianapolis Colts. The Browns came into the game with the NFL’s top-ranked defense, but the Ravens pummeled them into submission. By halftime, Cleveland’s defense had surrendered because the Ravens had smothered the Browns’ offense. Offensively, the Ravens got off to a slow start but showed patience throughout the game. Thompson-Robinson never had a chance. Grade: B+