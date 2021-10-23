Mike Preston: The Ravens’ best offseason additions? Coaches Tee Martin and Keith Williams. | COMMENTARY

“In today’s world, being focused on the right thing all the time is something that may seem a little bit difficult to achieve to some people, you know what I’m saying? Being on point all the time is something that a lot of people think is difficult to do,” Keyan Williams, a receivers coach at Missouri Southern, said of his father this summer. “When in retrospect, you come to college or you go to the NFL, you have a job to do. So, you would want to be on point all the time, which to the rest of society may be a little weird. But all the guys that he’s [worked with] that are really good, they’re on point all the time. And that’s why he classifies them as a little weird. But he’s also a little weird.”