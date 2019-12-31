“We didn’t make up new plays, but the way the plays are packaged and organized and called, starts with Greg Roman,” Harbaugh said. “And the defensive coaches do a great job creatively. A lot of these plays were run in San Francisco, back when [Greg] was there with my brother [Jim Harbaugh]. And a lot of them weren’t. A lot of them are different and new. But the players are the ones that put the personality and the flavor to it. Lamar Jackson, obviously, is what we’re talking about, because he was going to be our quarterback, and you build around him.”