Mike Preston: Ravens need to learn from past mistakes at receiver, not complain | COMMENTARY

“I mean, do we think about it? I guess we think about it, but we want to win games,” DeCosta said. “That’s really what I think about more often, why did we lose the game? Or why did we win the game? So, we want to have good players at every position. I’m aware that there’s some fan discontent with our wide receivers in our drafting and all of that. But in general, I look at our record and how we win games and how we play football. I’m proud of the team. I know Coach [John Harbaugh] is proud, and I know [director of player personnel] Joe [Hortiz] is proud. We have some really good, young receivers.