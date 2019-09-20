Preston’s preview: Key matchup, what’s at stake for Ravens vs. Chiefs, plus what’s on the radar in Week 3

This is a statement game for the Ravens. The Chiefs played in the AFC championship game last season and have most of their top players back, including Mahomes, the league MVP. The Ravens lost in the wild-card round last season and are probably one of the top five or six teams in the conference. But if they beat Kansas City, it will indicate that they are serious contenders and have a shot at a Super Bowl title. The Ravens are better than they were last year. They are younger, stronger and faster. But with so many young players on the roster, they have to prove that they are strong enough mentally to go into a place like Arrowhead Stadium in the Chiefs’ home opener and win. It’s a tough test, but the Ravens need one after opening the season against the Miami Dolphins and Arizona Cardinals, who have the worst defenses in the NFL.