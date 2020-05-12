Mike Preston’s Ravens observations on playoff pressure, running back pecking order and more | COMMENTARY

The Ravens have covered up several weaknesses during the offseason, but two key areas can’t be addressed until the 2020 postseason.
Questions still remain about quarterback Lamar Jackson’s ability to throw accurately downfield and the coaching staff panicking when the team is trailing, which both contributed to playoff losses in 2018 and 2019.
However, this has been a strong offseason for a team that should be a serious Super Bowl contender.
The Ravens improved their run defense and became more athletic on the defensive line by trading for Jacksonville Jaguars All-Pro Calais Campbell and signing free agent Derek Wolfe. They became more physical at inside linebacker with the selection of LSU’s Patrick Queen in the first round of the draft and Ohio State’s Malik Harrison in the third.
The got faster and certainly added more depth at wide receiver with the picks of Texas’ Devin Duvernay, also in the third round, and SMU’s James Proche in the sixth, but new receivers don’t necessarily make Jackson better.
He had problems throwing outside the numbers in college and has had similar issues during his first two seasons in the NFL. The expectation is that Jackson will improve from a year ago, especially after the strides he made from his rookie year to his second, winning league MVP honors.
But will that be enough? And how long will it take for him to gel with a young receiving corps, especially with the Ravens block first, catch second philosophy?
Two years ago, when the Ravens lost to the Los Angeles Chargers in the wild-card round, most of the blame went to offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg, who got away from the game plan.
Last year, it was the same type of exit, only this time Greg Roman was the offensive coordinator when the Ravens lost to the Tennessee Titans in the divisional round. Now you have to wonder if it will happen again, and if coach John Harbaugh can calm his assistants down and stop them from throwing away the game plan.
The Ravens have addressed a lot of their weaknesses, but we won’t know if they are strong enough not to panic.
We have no other choice but to wait until the 2020 postseason. That’s when the pressure increases.
Time for a change
Hopefully, the reports about ESPN replacing Booger McFarland in the “Monday Night Football” broadcast both are true.
McFarland is knowledgeable about the game, but he has trouble relaying his information and analysis to the average fan. He uses too much football jargon, and there are times when you can’t understand what he is saying unless you have the playbook.
The perfect replacement is ESPN analyst Louis Riddick. Many African-American sportscasters try too hard to put on these fake personalities, but Riddick is so insightful and smooth.
He stays within himself and is professional, much like former ESPN commentator Tom Jackson.
Hats off to the players
It’s great to see NFL players like Tom Brady band together with NBA stars such as LeBron James and Stephen Curry to protest the fatal shooting of an unarmed black man, Ahmaud Arbery, who was gunned down in February while jogging in Southern Georgia.
Very seldom do you see so many players from different sports unite, but this case drew national attention once a video of the incident surfaced last Tuesday.
A lot of pro athletes are criticized, and rightfully so, but it’s good to see them come together for justice. Even those who are no longer playing, such as former Ravens receiver Anquan Boldin, are joining in.
Boldin didn’t talk a lot to the media when he played with the Ravens from 2010 through 2012, but he has been a strong advocate for player and civil rights.
Smart move
The Ravens made a smart decision by re-signing outside linebacker Pernell McPhee.
After watching McPhee early in training camp a year ago, I thought he would be a part-time situational player, but he played well as a starter in the first seven games until a triceps injury sidelined him for the remainder of the season.
He still had 19 tackles, including three sacks, and should be in the rotation this year with outside linebackers Matthew Judon, Tyus Bowser and Jaylon Ferguson.
McPhee, 31, played with fresh legs and a youthful attitude last season.
Running back pecking order
It will be interesting to see how the Ravens work a four running back rotation during the regular season. They have all three ball-carriers back from a year ago, including starter Mark Ingram II, Gus Edwards and 2019 fourth-round pick Justice Hill.
In April’s draft, they added Ohio State’s J.K. Dobbins with the No. 55 overall pick.
That type of rotation might work for teams with a stationary quarterback, but not in the Ravens offense, which features the quarterback as the primary runner.
There aren’t enough touches to go around.
Drafting Dobbins was a signal that the Ravens aren’t totally confident in Ingram staying healthy for an entire season, and it’s apparent that the Ravens don’t think Edwards can be the No. 1 option, either.
Last year, they could have avoided some of the wear and tear on Ingram if they had used Edwards more often earlier in the season.
Dobbins, though, appears to be the heir apparent to Ingram.
Brady vs. Belichick
The dumbest question of the year is who has more to prove this season, Brady or New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick?
Brady, who signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this offseason after 19 seasons in New England, has played in nine Super Bowls, winning six, and was named MVP in four. Belichick has won six titles with the Patriots and two more as the defensive coordinator of the New York Giants.
There is nothing to prove.
Critics say that Brady is a “system quarterback" and maybe he is, but he made that system go. There are some who say that Belichick wouldn’t have won as many games if it weren’t for Brady. But the late Don Shula wouldn’t have won as many games without quarterbacks Johnny Unitas, Bob Griese and Dan Marino.
Great coaches always have great players around them. It’s all part of being successful.
Harbaugh connection
Every year, we keep hearing about how Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh gives the Ravens and brother John insight on his Wolverines and other college players.
Well, maybe the Ravens shouldn’t listen.
In Jim Harbaugh’s era at Michigan, he has given the Ravens the skinny on defensive linemen Chris Wormley and Willie Henry and now rookie guard Ben Bredeson, not exactly Pro Bowl types.
Apparently his intelligence on Ohio State players isn’t paying off, because he hasn’t beaten the Buckeyes in his five years at Michigan.