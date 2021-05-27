Mike Preston’s Ravens observations on new passing game confidence, Lamar Jackson, rookies and more | COMMENTARY

“I felt great about the moves,” Jackson said of the Ravens’ offseason additions. “We got a lot of young guys; we got some vets on the O-line. I just can’t wait to put the pads on and we’re going against other opponents to show off our skills and stuff like that, because right now, everyone is rolling, everyone is happy to get back, and the new guys, they’re happy to be here. So, we’re just going to see.”